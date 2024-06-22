X Limits Live Streaming to Premium Subscribers

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is poised for another significant change. The company has announced that only premium subscribers will soon have access to the live-streaming feature, making X the first major social media network to put live-streaming behind a paywall.



This move, announced by the company through a post on X, indicates a shift in the platform's strategy under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk. Earlier this year, Musk had hinted at the possibility of charging for even basic features, and this latest development aligns with his vision. The official announcement stated, "Starting soon, only Premium subscribers will be able to live stream (create live video streams) on X. This includes going live from an encoder with X integration."

So far, neither the company nor Musk has explained this change, and the exact date for the implementation remains unspecified. The decision has sparked a significant backlash from users who rely on X for its live video capabilities. Many critics argue that competing platforms, which often offer superior user interfaces and video players, do not charge for live streaming.

This move to restrict live streaming is not an isolated incident. In April, X introduced a $1 annual fee for new accounts in New Zealand and the Philippines to access basic posting privileges. At that time, Musk clarified that this was a test but hinted that the fee could eventually be applied globally. For new users in these regions, the fee covers essential functions such as posting, liking, bookmarking, and reposting. Musk justified the charge by saying it was a "small fee," equivalent to approximately Rs 100 in India, if the feature is extended there.

Musk has previously explained the rationale behind such charges. For the $1 fee, he cited the need to "curb the relentless onslaught of bots," noting that current AI and troll farms can easily bypass typical anti-bot tests.

The shift towards monetizing more features on X suggests a potential move away from a purely advertisement-based revenue model to a hybrid approach that combines advertising with paid subscriptions. This strategy could significantly alter the user experience on X, particularly for those accustomed to accessing these features for free.

As X continues to evolve under Musk's leadership, it remains to be seen how users will respond to these changes. The introduction of fees for previously free services could lead to a decline in user engagement or push users towards alternative platforms that offer similar features without additional costs.

The future reactions of the user base will be crucial in determining the success of X's new monetization strategies. Whether these changes will strengthen the platform's financial standing or drive users away remains an open question.