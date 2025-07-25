X Tests New Community Notes Feature to Spotlight Posts Bridging Different Viewpoints

With this question in mind, X has kicked off a small trial among a select group of Community Notes contributors in the US. These contributors, who represent a mix of viewpoints, will begin seeing special callouts on posts that appear to attract early ‘likes’ from across ideological divides. Participants can then rate these posts and share feedback that feeds directly into refining the system.

The backbone of this new feature is an open-source algorithm designed to flag posts that appeal broadly, regardless of political or social stance. For now, X admits the algorithm is “extremely simplistic,” taking into account basic factors like how widely a post is seen, how many positive ratings it collects, and whether it avoids negative feedback.

As with Community Notes itself, the goal is for the system to improve over time with community input and real-world testing. To keep things transparent, the algorithm’s code is publicly available on GitHub so anyone can see how it works behind the scenes.

“This experimental new feature seeks to uncover ideas, insights, and opinions that bridge perspectives,” the Community Notes team said. “It can bring awareness to what resonates broadly. It could motivate people to share those ideas in the first place. Ultimately, it could help move the world forward in ways that the people want.”



