YouTube Shorts AI Enhancement: Creators Demand Clear Consent

YouTube applied AI enhancements to Shorts without informing creators. These changes include unblurring, denoising, and sharpening videos. Unlike smartphones where users opt in, YouTube applies these automatically.

Creators worry as they say undisclosed edits take away their control.

YouTube’s Response and Clarification

YouTube confirmed the experiment. They deny using generative AI. The goal is better video quality and viewing experience. Creators unsure if they can opt out.

We hear you, and want to clear things up! This is from an experiment to improve video quality with traditional machine learning – not GenAI. More info from @YouTubeInsider here: https://t.co/wLMkt45KHj — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 20, 2025

Balancing AI and Creator Rights

This shows tension between AI-driven quality and respecting creators. Clear AI use policies in digital media are needed.



