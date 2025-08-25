Live
- TN government finalises site for Hosur airport, seeks approvals
- India-Japan bilateral mechanism complements broader regional arrangement: Report
- PM Modi talks about Operation Sindoor’s success in Gujarat; vows to protect farmers and small entrepreneurs
- Gujarat to set up six new anti-narcotics task force units to tackle drug menace
- OPSC Odisha Civil Services Mains 2023 Result Declared – Check Now
- Roots At Mahindra University: 6500+ Students, Homegrown Acts, And A Culture-Reinvigorating Festival
- CLFMA of India Sets Bold Agri-Export Agenda at 58th AGM & 66th National Symposium
- JJ Perry leads ‘Toxic’ action
- Nara Rohit talks about ‘Sundarakanda’
- ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ premieres overwhelming response
YouTube Shorts AI Enhancement: Creators Demand Clear Consent
YouTube’s secret AI-powered enhancements on Shorts videos spark creator backlash.
YouTube applied AI enhancements to Shorts without informing creators. These changes include unblurring, denoising, and sharpening videos. Unlike smartphones where users opt in, YouTube applies these automatically.
Creators worry as they say undisclosed edits take away their control.
YouTube’s Response and Clarification
YouTube confirmed the experiment. They deny using generative AI. The goal is better video quality and viewing experience. Creators unsure if they can opt out.
We hear you, and want to clear things up! This is from an experiment to improve video quality with traditional machine learning – not GenAI. More info from @YouTubeInsider here: https://t.co/wLMkt45KHj— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 20, 2025
Balancing AI and Creator Rights
This shows tension between AI-driven quality and respecting creators. Clear AI use policies in digital media are needed.