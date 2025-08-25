  • Menu
YouTube Shorts AI Enhancement: Creators Demand Clear Consent

YouTube’s secret AI-powered enhancements on Shorts videos spark creator backlash.

YouTube applied AI enhancements to Shorts without informing creators. These changes include unblurring, denoising, and sharpening videos. Unlike smartphones where users opt in, YouTube applies these automatically.

Creators worry as they say undisclosed edits take away their control.

YouTube’s Response and Clarification

YouTube confirmed the experiment. They deny using generative AI. The goal is better video quality and viewing experience. Creators unsure if they can opt out.

Balancing AI and Creator Rights

This shows tension between AI-driven quality and respecting creators. Clear AI use policies in digital media are needed.


