Zomato and Blinkit to get AI tools to improve services

We are heading towards an AI transformation. Big tech giants, from Google to Microsoft, keep their development teams busy creating new generative AI tools. Thanks to the introduction of ChatGPT by OpenAI, AI is now becoming a part of everyone's daily life, just like social media. They are no longer just chatbots like Bing or Bard; we now have AI tools on Snapchat, Myntra and more to improve the social media and shopping experience. Joining the AI bandwagon, now restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato is gearing up to introduce generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its services.



According to an Economic Times report, Zomato has started experimenting with AI to improve customer experience through new technology products. People familiar with the matter told the publication that Zomato, which also owns the fast trading platform Blinkit, intends to hire engineers specialising in machine learning, data science, and natural language processing to develop its AI-based products. "Zomato has appointed a head of AI product development to spearhead these initiatives," the source stated.

The company reportedly plans to integrate AI into various customer interface features, such as search and notifications, and back-end tools, such as product photography and customer support, to improve the overall customer experience. These new AI tools will be developed for the Zomato and Blinkit platforms.

"A large part of customer communications within the app are already automatedâ€æbut the integration with generative AI will be able to handle the increasing loads more efficiently and effectively," the report further added.

Confirming the forthcoming AI development, a Zomato spokesperson acknowledged the matter, stating, "Over the past year, Zomato has fine-tuned neural networks that predict food preparation and delivery time, among other things."

"Similarly, Blinkit has utilised machine learning to optimise supply chain costs and reduce delivery times. We are also experimenting with generative AI. For instance, Blinkit now offers nearly unlimited recipes, along with the required ingredients, on its app," it further added.