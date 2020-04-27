COVID Safe: Australia Unveils Its Corona Tracking Application

It's all about Corona everywhere… Be it the lockdown discussions or the raise in positive cases, the whole world is stuck in the hands of this novel disease and is making many of them locked at home.

Every country which is attacked by this pandemic has ordered researchers to go for immediate vaccine testing. Along with that, most of the countries have launched their own Corona tracking application. This application will help Governments to know the location of the Corona contacted person and also helps to be accurate in the number of cases.

Now, it's the turn of Australia, this country has launched its own Corona tracking application 'COVIDSafe'. This application is also criticized for its approach to privacy.

COVIDSafe will work with Bluetooth and will let the users and Government know immediately about the close contacts of the COVID infected people. Thus it becomes easy for the Government for tracing near and dear of the Corona positive person and send them for immediate testing.

The Government of Australia also stated that this application will not collect the locations and will only share the date of the user only with the health officials if in case he/she are the contacts of Corona infected person.

Along with this promise, the Australia government also mentioned that the application will be deleted after Corona rules out from their country.

That's a great initiative by Australia…