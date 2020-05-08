Google Lens: Now You Can Copy And Paste Your Handwritten Notes On The Computer

Guys… What if you need to copy the handwritten notes on to your system??? You say it's not possible and utter that re-typing is the only way of pasting the text on to your screen. If it is one page, then it's ok… But what about the theories and bundles of pages???

You just need to do a night out or request your friends to help you!!!

But now on, all your worries are going to be cleared within a minute!!! Yes… the user-friendly tech giant Google has come up with its new feature 'Google Lens' which will allow the users to copy their handwritten text to the computers.

But the only condition this application needs is, the neat handwriting. Yes… Google Lens will only be able to read the clear and neat handwritten copies.

Well, to use this new feature, one needs to download the latest version of Google Chrome browser on their system and also need to pick the Google Lens application on their iOS and android version mobiles. You need to be logged in with the same Google accounts to use this amazing feature.

Going with a clear explanation about the usage of this application, one needs to point the camera at the handwritten text and highlight it on the screen. Then you need to go with select and copy options. Then you need to go with any 'Document' in Google Docs and click on hit edit option and then paste the copied text.

That's it! It is very simple… Now convert your thesis, theories or worksheets into word documents with much ease!!!