Live
- Need to deepen economic engagement with India: Albanian Foreign Minister
- Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Renounces VIP Movement Privileges To Prioritize Common Citizens
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha Plans Decisive Action Amidst Farmer Protests: Latest Updates
- BJP Releases Documentary Exposing Alleged Atrocities In Sandeshkhali Amidst TMC Government Criticism
- PM Modi Affirms Commitment To Farmers' Welfare Amidst Historic Increase In Sugarcane Prices
- I&B Minister Anurag Thakur launches 4 portals to modernise media landscape
- New Rape Case Filed Against TMC Leader In Sandeshkhali Amidst Ongoing Controversy
- IPL 2024 Season Opener: Chennai Super Kings to Host Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Vodafone Idea board to consider fund raising proposal on Feb 27
- J&K Administrative Council approves Startup Policy 2024-27
Just In
PhonePe Indus Appstore launch
Digital transformation through PhonePe's latest initiative: PhonePe's Indus Appstore was launched to the public today at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. PhonePe is aiming to make the country's app store economy more competitive and localized with Indus Appstore.
Overview of PhonePe's new Indus Appstore
Features and offerings of PhonePe Indus Appstore-
PhonePe's Indus Appstore was launched to the public today at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. While India is currently the biggest mobile apps download market globally, PhonePe is aiming to make the country's app store economy more competitive and localized with Indus Appstore. Given the launch's importance to India's flourishing digital ecosystem, it's no surprise that many startup founders and tech industry heavyweights were in attendance.
There are more than 2 lakh apps and games available for download in 45 categories on the Indus Appstore, which is accessible to users in India. These apps will be easily discoverable in 12 Indian languages, satisfying the language preferences of 95 percent of the country's population. To further pique users' interest in discovering new apps, the app store has introduced a discovery feature based on short videos.
According to Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder of PhonePe,
“Indus Appstore challenges the status quo, ushering in an era of more healthy competition in the mobile app marketplace, which in turn should help create a more democratic and vibrant Indian digital ecosystem. Indus Appstore embodies our commitment to building a truly inclusive digital ecosystem where every Indian user feels at home.”
For those unaware of Indus, it is developed specifically to meet the cultural and regional demands of Indian users and is an Android-based native mobile app store. By offering a wide variety of categories, it aims to give users an experience that is localized, contextual, and personalized. Users can choose their preferred language to explore the app store, as Indus Appstore is available in 12 Indian languages in addition to English.