PhonePe Indus Appstore launch

Overview of PhonePe's new Indus Appstore

Features and offerings of PhonePe Indus Appstore-

PhonePe's Indus Appstore was launched to the public today at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. While India is currently the biggest mobile apps download market globally, PhonePe is aiming to make the country's app store economy more competitive and localized with Indus Appstore. Given the launch's importance to India's flourishing digital ecosystem, it's no surprise that many startup founders and tech industry heavyweights were in attendance.

There are more than 2 lakh apps and games available for download in 45 categories on the Indus Appstore, which is accessible to users in India. These apps will be easily discoverable in 12 Indian languages, satisfying the language preferences of 95 percent of the country's population. To further pique users' interest in discovering new apps, the app store has introduced a discovery feature based on short videos.

According to Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder of PhonePe,

“Indus Appstore challenges the status quo, ushering in an era of more healthy competition in the mobile app marketplace, which in turn should help create a more democratic and vibrant Indian digital ecosystem. Indus Appstore embodies our commitment to building a truly inclusive digital ecosystem where every Indian user feels at home.”

For those unaware of Indus, it is developed specifically to meet the cultural and regional demands of Indian users and is an Android-based native mobile app store. By offering a wide variety of categories, it aims to give users an experience that is localized, contextual, and personalized. Users can choose their preferred language to explore the app store, as Indus Appstore is available in 12 Indian languages in addition to English.



