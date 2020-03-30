The Tilt Brush App Makes Its Debut On Play Station VR

Who doesn't love the 'Tilt Brush' virtual painting on Google??? It makes the painting much easier and makes all the painting lovers and artists happier with its amazing features.

Good news for all those who love this app… Guess what??? This app is now going to be a part of Play Station VR. To make this happen the parental company of this app Google has tied up with Outerloop Games to bring the fuller Tilt Brush experience to the play station by converting the game controllers into paintbrushes.

This news is announced by the company through its official blog stating that the Tilt tool will now allow the gamers to make sketches and allow them to upload them to the poly which is a viewing platform.

Now all the gamers can purchase the Play Station Move Motion Control Two Pack along with Tilt Brush Bundle for 99.99 USD.