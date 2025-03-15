Best Mobiles Under ₹30,000 in March 2025: OnePlus 12R, Poco X7 Pro, iQOO Neo 10R, and More

Choosing the best smartphone under ₹30,000 can be overwhelming with so many options available in the market. To help you make the right choice, we’ve compiled a list of top phones that excel in different areas like gaming, camera performance, and durability.

Top Phones Under ₹30,000 in March 2025:

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU, the phone offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It comes with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 100W SUPERVOOC charging. The rear camera includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. A 16MP front camera completes the package.

iQOO Neo 10R

With a 6.78-inch AMOLED display boasting 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, the iQOO Neo 10R is built for gaming. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and has a 50MP Sony primary sensor with OIS, along with a 32MP front camera. The phone supports 4K video recording at 60fps and comes with a 6,400mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G

Equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB RAM, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its triple-camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. A 50MP front camera offers exceptional selfie quality. It also includes a 4,500mAh battery with Turbo Power Charging.

Poco X7 Pro

The Poco X7 Pro 5G boasts a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, making it perfect for gaming. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, the phone offers 6550mAh battery capacity with 90W HyperCharge support. Its 50MP main sensor features OIS, and it supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G stands out with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, it offers up to 512GB of storage and a 50MP periscope camera for 120x digital zoom. The device also features an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Which Phone Should You Buy?

For gaming enthusiasts, the OnePlus 12R, Poco X7 Pro, and iQOO Neo 10R are excellent choices with powerful processors. If you're into photography and require a telephoto camera, consider the Realme 14 Pro+ and Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Durability seekers will appreciate the Poco X7 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+, both offering IP68/IP69 ratings, ensuring better resistance against water and dust.