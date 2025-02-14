Leaked Renders of iPhone 17 Pro Max Show Pixel-like Camera Design

Leaked renders of the highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro Max have emerged, revealing a significant design change. The latest images, reported by Apple Insider, feature a wide camera bar that spans the entire width of the device's back, echoing the design found in Google’s Pixel series. This departure from Apple’s usual design suggests that the company may be exploring new ways to integrate advanced camera systems.

The renders, attributed to leaker Jon Prosser and designer Asher Dipprey, depict a camera bump that extends into a full-width bar. Prosser claims to have firsthand knowledge of the design, though he acknowledges that the render is likely an artistic interpretation rather than an exact prototype.

While the camera design concept isn't entirely new, rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro Max adopting a horizontal camera bar began circulating in December 2024. However, other leaks, including one from Weibo's “Instant Digital,” contradicted these reports, stating that the iPhone 17 would keep its traditional triangular camera setup.

The reliability of these leaked renders is still uncertain, as both Prosser and another leaker, Majin Bu, have had mixed success with their past predictions. Prosser had previously suggested a flat-sided Apple Watch design that never materialized, and Majin Bu has been known for circulating unverified information.

As is the case with most leaks and rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro Max, these renders should be approached with caution. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September, so while more leaks and rumors are likely to surface, the true design will only be confirmed when Apple officially unveils the new iPhone lineup.