Moto G04s: Unveiling Motorola's budget champion with 50MP camera & high refresh rate display

Motorola has once again captured the attention of smartphone enthusiasts with the launch of its latest offering, the Moto G04s. Boasting a 50-megapixel main camera and a high-refresh-rate display, this device promises to deliver an exceptional user experience. Let's delve into the details of its features, specifications, and pricing to understand what sets the Moto G04s apart in the crowded smartphone market.

The Moto G04s is set to hit the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Motorola, and various retail outlets starting from June 5th, 2024, at 12 PM IST.

Featuring an Android v14 operating system and powered by a Unisoc T606 octa-core processor, the Moto G04s promises smooth performance for everyday tasks. Its 6.6-inch IPS LCD display offers a refresh rate of 90Hz, ensuring a fluid viewing experience, while Gorilla Glass 3 protection adds durability to the screen.

On the camera front, the Moto G04s impresses with a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera, delivering detailed and vibrant shots. Meanwhile, the 5-megapixel front camera ensures clear selfies and supports full HD video recording. With a robust 5000mAh battery and water and dust resistance, the Moto G04s combines reliability and performance in a budget-friendly package.

The Moto G04s is a compelling choice for smartphone users who prioritise high-resolution photography and a smooth display experience. With its impressive camera capabilities, smooth performance, and competitive pricing, it stands out as a worthy contender in the mid-range smartphone segment. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a multimedia lover, or a casual user looking for a reliable device, the Moto G04s delivers on all fronts.