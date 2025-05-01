Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launches in India Today: Price, Specs, Features, and Availability

Motorola is all set to expand its Edge 60 series lineup in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro today at 12 PM. Following the Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 60 Stylus, the Edge 60 Pro arrives as a premium mid-range smartphone and successor to the Edge 50 Pro.

The device was recently launched in global markets, offering a glimpse into its capabilities. Motorola India has been teasing the device across social platforms, highlighting several of its top features—including powerful AI integrations, a robust chipset, and a flagship-grade display.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Expected Price and Availability

Launch Time: 12 PM IST, April 30, 2025

Expected Price: Likely to start under Rs 32,000, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav

Availability: Flipkart, Motorola India website, and select retail outlets

Variants: 8GB/12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Colours: Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, Pantone Shadow

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Key Specifications (Expected)

Display: 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+ support, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition (4nm), with over 1.5 million AnTuTu score

Memory: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

Cameras:

Rear: 50MP Sony LYT-700C main, 50MP ultrawide + macro, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)

Front: 50MP selfie camera

Battery: 6,000mAh with 90W wired and 15W wireless charging

Software: Android 15-based Hello UI, with 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches

AI Features and Enhancements

The Edge 60 Pro is AI-ready, integrating tools like Perplexity, Copilot, Gemini, and Moto AI. It includes a dedicated AI button for quick access to features like: