Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G Set for India Launch on March 20: Features, Design, and Colours Unveiled

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its much-anticipated F29 5G series in India, which is scheduled for March 20, 2025, at 12 PM IST. The new series will feature two models: the Oppo F29 5G and the Oppo F29 Pro 5G. Both models promise cutting-edge features and robust durability, with availability on major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo's official India store.

Design and Colour Options

The Oppo F29 5G series is set to cater to a variety of tastes with multiple colour choices. The standard Oppo F29 5G will be available in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple colours, while the more premium F29 Pro 5G will come in Granite Black and Marble White shades, offering a sleek and modern aesthetic for both models.

Durability and Build Quality

Both the Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G are designed for toughness, featuring a 360-degree Armour Body and MIL-STD-810H-2022 military-grade certification. This ensures that the devices can endure extreme conditions and accidental impacts. In addition to being water- and dust-resistant with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, the F29 series is said to support underwater photography, making them perfect for adventurous users.

The phones are also equipped with features like Sponge Bionic Cushioning, a Raised Corner Design Cover, and a Lens Protection Ring, all of which provide extra protection against drops and damage. Additionally, the inclusion of an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy internal frame adds to the devices' strength and durability.

Performance and Battery

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G will feature a large 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support, enabling users to charge their phones quickly and efficiently. The impressive battery capacity ensures longer usage between charges, making it ideal for users with high power demands.

Under the hood, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, offering smooth performance for daily tasks and gaming. It will come with two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Availability and Pricing

Though official pricing has yet to be confirmed, early leaks suggest that the Oppo F29 Pro 5G could be priced under Rs 25,000 in India, making it a competitive option in the budget mid-range segment. With its combination of premium features and an affordable price point, the F29 Pro 5G is expected to be a popular choice among users looking for high performance without breaking the bank.