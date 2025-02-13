Samsung Unveils Galaxy F06 5G: The Most Affordable 5G Smartphone in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F06 5G, claiming it to be the company’s “most affordable 5G smartphone in India.” Designed for wide network compatibility, the Galaxy F06 supports 12 5G bands, ensuring seamless 5G coverage with all telecom operators across various regions.

Akshay S Rao, General Manager at MX Business, Samsung India, shared the company's vision at the launch: "With Galaxy F06 5G, we are making next-generation connectivity accessible to everyone. This launch reflects our commitment to bridging the digital divide and offering superior performance, style, and an enhanced 5G experience at an introductory price of INR 9499."

The Galaxy F06 5G features a Ripple Glow finish, a shimmering design that sparkles with every movement. The phone boasts a large 6.7-inch HD+ display with 800 units of peak brightness, providing an immersive viewing experience. Weighing 191 grams and measuring 8mm in thickness, it comes in two vibrant color options: Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

On the camera front, the Galaxy F06 is equipped with a 50MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth-sensing camera, and an 8MP front camera for clear selfies. Under the hood, it’s powered by the MediaTek D6300 processor, delivering an AnTuTu score of up to 416K. For battery life, the device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung is offering 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, both with 128GB of internal storage. The 4GB model is priced at INR 9499, while the 6GB variant costs INR 10999. Additionally, there's a Rs 500 cashback offer available on purchases of the Galaxy F06 5G.

The company has also promised 4 years of security updates and 4 generations of OS upgrades for the Galaxy F06 5G, ensuring long-term support for the device.

In related news, Samsung is gearing up for the launch of a premium Galaxy S25 Edge phone, which is expected to debut around April or May this year. The device is rumored to feature a larger display but weigh less than the standard Galaxy S25 model.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is now available for purchase and aims to cater to budget-conscious consumers seeking an affordable yet feature-rich 5G smartphone.