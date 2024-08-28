AI-powered washing machine launched

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand on Tuesday unveiled its new range of 10 large-sized, front load washing machines. The AI-powered line-up promises a new era in laundry care for Indian consumers, making laundry a simpler chore through intuitive AI features.

The new, larger washing machines come in an ideal size of 12 Kg, enabling Indian consumers to wash larger loads in one go, making them ideal for bigger items like blankets, curtains and sarees. Samsung India’s range of new 12 Kg AI washing machines starts at INR 52990. The new modern washing machines come in Bespoke design with Flat Glass Door and advanced AI features such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, AI Control and AI Ecobubble.