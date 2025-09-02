Live
Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Older iPhone & Apple Watch Models to Be Discontinued
Apple’s September 9 event will unveil the iPhone 17 lineup and new Apple Watches. Find out which older iPhones and Apple Watches will be phased out after the launch.
Apple is ready to launch new products at its event on September 9 in California. It will introduce four new iPhone 17 models, new Apple Watches, and maybe a new AirPods Pro. After the event, Apple will stop selling some older products.
iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max
The new iPhone 17 Pro models will replace last year’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max on Apple’s website. These older phones will be discontinued but may still be available from other sellers.
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus
Apple will also stop selling the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The iPhone 16 will become the new entry-level model on Apple’s store. Old stock might still be sold by other sellers.
Apple Watch Series 10
With the Apple Watch Series 11 coming soon, Apple will stop selling the Series 10.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The new Apple Watch Ultra 3 will replace the Ultra 2, which came out last year.
Apple Watch SE
Apple will likely stop selling the current Watch SE when it launches the Watch SE 2 to avoid confusion