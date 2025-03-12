Apple Releases Critical iOS 18.3.2 Update to Address Zero-Day Vulnerability

Apple has recently released iOS 18.3.2, a critical update addressing a previously unknown zero-day vulnerability in WebKit, the engine powering Safari and other web applications on iOS devices. This security flaw could have allowed malicious websites to compromise user devices, potentially leading to unauthorized access and data theft.

The iOS 18.3.2 update is approximately 704.2 MB in size and is available for the following iPhone models:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or newer)

iPad users can install the corresponding iPadOS 18.3.2 update, which includes the same security patches.

How to Update Your Device:

1. Open Settings on your device.

2. Tap General.

3. Select Software Update.

4. If an update is available, tap Download and Install.

It's essential to back up your device before installing any updates. Ensure your device has sufficient storage space and is charged or plugged in during the update process.