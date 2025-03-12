Live
Apple Releases Critical iOS 18.3.2 Update to Address Zero-Day Vulnerability
Apple has launched iOS 18.3.2, a 704.2 MB update that patches a critical zero-day security flaw. This vulnerability previously allowed attackers to redirect users to compromised websites, potentially leading to device control and data theft. Users are strongly advised to update their devices promptly to mitigate potential threats.
Apple has recently released iOS 18.3.2, a critical update addressing a previously unknown zero-day vulnerability in WebKit, the engine powering Safari and other web applications on iOS devices. This security flaw could have allowed malicious websites to compromise user devices, potentially leading to unauthorized access and data theft.
The iOS 18.3.2 update is approximately 704.2 MB in size and is available for the following iPhone models:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or newer)
iPad users can install the corresponding iPadOS 18.3.2 update, which includes the same security patches.
How to Update Your Device:
1. Open Settings on your device.
2. Tap General.
3. Select Software Update.
4. If an update is available, tap Download and Install.
It's essential to back up your device before installing any updates. Ensure your device has sufficient storage space and is charged or plugged in during the update process.