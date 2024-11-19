Apple Updates Vintage and Obsolete Product List: iPhone XS Max, 6s Plus Now Included

Apple has updated its list of "vintage" and "obsolete" products. The iPhone XS Max (2018) and iPhone 6s Plus (2015) are now considered "vintage," meaning they may no longer be supported for repairs by Apple.

What Does "Vintage" Mean?

A product is labeled "vintage" if it’s been over five years since it was sold. When a device becomes vintage, it’s harder to repair because Apple might stop providing parts or repair services.

What About "Obsolete" Products?

A product becomes "obsolete" after seven years. Apple or its partners can’t repair obsolete devices, and they no longer sell parts for them. However, third-party repair shops may still help.

The latest obsolete products include the aluminum and stainless steel Apple Watch 2 and the 32GB iPhone 6s Plus.

Other Updates from Apple

Discontinued Adapter: Apple has stopped selling the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. It’s sold out in many online stores.

New AirTag: Apple is working on a new version of the AirTag, possibly launching in 2025.

