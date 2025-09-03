Live
- Actress Nandita Das invited to be on jury panel of Busan Film Festival!
- 'We’ll find our strength again': RCB skipper Patidar sends message of hope after tragic June 4 stampede
- Uttar Pradesh Launches "No Helmet, No Fuel" Campaign for Road Safety | Sept 2025
- AI, cybersecurity and sustainable development will give new direction to UP: CM Yogi
- Wading through waist-deep waters in Punjab, it's generosity, kindness that float
- Maha cabinet clears 15 key decisions on urban infra development, amendments to two laws
- China can’t beat India’s growth, says ace investor Mark Mobius
- Amit Shah felicitates ‘Op Black Forest’ heroes, reiterates resolve for Naxal-free nation
- Amendment of marketing code for medical devices to boost transparency in MedTech sector: AiMeD
- Indian boxers set for showdown with top international pugilists at World Boxing C'ship in Liverpool
Beats Solo 4 JENNIE Special Edition – Ruby Red Headphones by Apple | 50-Hour Battery & Spatial Audio
Highlights
Discover the new Beats Solo 4 JENNIE Special Edition headphones by Apple in Ruby Red. Enjoy up to 50 hours of battery life, immersive Spatial Audio, and lossless sound on Apple and Android devices.
Apple has launched a special new version of the Beats Solo 4 headphones. The JENNIE Special Edition comes in bright Ruby Red, inspired by the K-pop star JENNIE.
It also includes two red bows and a matching case.
Main Features
- Up to 50 hours of battery life with Fast Fuel quick charge
- Spatial Audio for an immersive sound experience
- Lossless audio support via USB-C or 3.5 mm cable
- Lightweight and very comfortable with soft UltraPlush cushions
- Compatible with both Apple iOS and Android devices
- Clear calls with advanced noise cancellation microphones
What’s Included?
- Beats Solo 4 JENNIE headphones
- Ruby Red carrying case
- USB-C charging cable
- 3.5 mm audio cable
- Price and Availability
- Cost: $199.99
Available now on Apple’s website and select stores.
Next Story