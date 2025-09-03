  • Menu
Beats Solo 4 JENNIE Special Edition – Ruby Red Headphones by Apple | 50-Hour Battery & Spatial Audio

Highlights

Discover the new Beats Solo 4 JENNIE Special Edition headphones by Apple in Ruby Red. Enjoy up to 50 hours of battery life, immersive Spatial Audio, and lossless sound on Apple and Android devices.

Apple has launched a special new version of the Beats Solo 4 headphones. The JENNIE Special Edition comes in bright Ruby Red, inspired by the K-pop star JENNIE.

It also includes two red bows and a matching case.

Main Features

  • Up to 50 hours of battery life with Fast Fuel quick charge
  • Spatial Audio for an immersive sound experience
  • Lossless audio support via USB-C or 3.5 mm cable
  • Lightweight and very comfortable with soft UltraPlush cushions
  • Compatible with both Apple iOS and Android devices
  • Clear calls with advanced noise cancellation microphones

What’s Included?

  • Beats Solo 4 JENNIE headphones
  • Ruby Red carrying case
  • USB-C charging cable
  • 3.5 mm audio cable
  • Price and Availability
  • Cost: $199.99

Available now on Apple’s website and select stores.

