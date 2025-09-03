Beats Solo 4 JENNIE Special Edition – Ruby Red Headphones by Apple | 50-Hour Battery & Spatial Audio

Apple has launched a special new version of the Beats Solo 4 headphones. The JENNIE Special Edition comes in bright Ruby Red, inspired by the K-pop star JENNIE.

It also includes two red bows and a matching case.

Main Features

Up to 50 hours of battery life with Fast Fuel quick charge

Spatial Audio for an immersive sound experience

Lossless audio support via USB-C or 3.5 mm cable

Lightweight and very comfortable with soft UltraPlush cushions

Compatible with both Apple iOS and Android devices

Clear calls with advanced noise cancellation microphones

What’s Included?

Beats Solo 4 JENNIE headphones

Ruby Red carrying case

USB-C charging cable

3.5 mm audio cable

Price and Availability

Cost: $199.99

Available now on Apple’s website and select stores.