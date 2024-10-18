Live
- Tamanna Bhatia visits Kamakhya Temple amid ED probe
- Death toll from cholera outbreak in Nigeria rises to 378
- World Biogas Association INDIA Congress 2024 Set to Unlock India’s Biogas Potential
- Time to make India an innovation and technology hub in defence sector: Rajnath Singh
- GSTRC announces 8,340 extra bus trips to cater to Diwali rush
- Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Prays for State's Welfare, Announces Development Plans for Alampur Temples
- Noman, Sajid were front-runners and everyone chipped in: Masood on Pakistan's 2nd Test win
- iOS 18.1 Update: iPhone 16 Battery Drain Issues and Apple’s Upcoming Fix
- Festive season becomes a booster for retail sales in Indian auto sector
- Facing cash crunch, valuation of fintech firm Lendingkart down more than 60 pc
Just In
Best Tablets under 40,000 in India: Affordable picks with Powerful Specs
Discover the best tablets under 40,000 in India! Explore affordable options with powerful specs for entertainment and productivity in our expert reviews.
Looking for a tablet that doesn’t break the bank but still offers a great balance of power, portability, and functionality? Whether you're a student, professional, or just someone who enjoys entertainment, you have a wide range of options under 40,000 to choose from in a market that provides excellent options without sacrificing performance.
Let’s explore the best tablets available in India in this price range, highlighting key features, pros and cons, and reasons why you should consider each of them.
1.Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a powerful and budget-friendly addition to the Galaxy family. Known for its vibrant display and robust ecosystem, it’s a great pick for users looking for a balance of performance and entertainment.
Key Features:
- Display: 10.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Processor: Exynos 1380 processor
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD)
- Camera: 8MP rear, 12MP front
- Battery: 10,090mAh with 45W fast charging support
- Operating System: Android 13 (One UI 5.1)
Pros:
- Impressive AMOLED display for immersive viewing
- Smooth multitasking performance
- DeX mode for a desktop-like experience
- S Pen support included
- Long battery life
- Water and Dust resistant
Cons:
- Slower processor compared to its higher-end siblings
- Heavier compared to other tablets in its range
- No 5G Support
You should buy this product if you are looking for:
- A high-quality display for watching movies and videos.
- A device that offers a solid productivity experience with S Pen support and DeX mode.
- A versatile tablet with expandable storage.
2.Xiaomi Pad 6
Xiaomi’s Pad 6 offers an exceptional mix of performance and value, perfect for students and professionals who need a device that can handle productivity tasks and light gaming without breaking the bank.
Key Features:
- Display: 11-inch IPS LCD, 2880 x 1800 resolution
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB (non-expandable)
- Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP front
- Battery: 8840mAh with 33W fast charging
- Operating System: MIUI for Pad (based on Android 12)
Pros:
- The Snapdragon 870 processor delivers exceptional performance for a seamless experience.
- 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals
- Good battery life with fast charging
- Affordable pricing
Cons:
- No expandable storage
- MIUI interface might feel bloated for some users
You should buy this product if you are looking for:
- A solid performer with a powerful processor for productivity and light gaming.
- A smooth display experience with a high refresh rate.
- A budget-friendly tablet with premium specs.
3.Apple iPad (9th Gen)
The Apple iPad (9th Gen) remains a strong contender in the under 40,000 category, offering the seamless iOS experience along with excellent hardware and software integration. This tablet is perfect for users who want the reliability of the Apple ecosystem.
Key Features:
- Display: 10.2-inch Retina display, 2160 x 1620 resolution
- Processor: A13 Bionic chip
- RAM: 3GB
- Storage: 64GB / 256GB (non-expandable)
- Camera: 8MP rear, 12MP front
- Battery: 32.4 watt-hour battery (around 10 hours usage)
- Operating System: iPadOS 15 (upgradable to iPadOS 17)
Pros:
- Excellent build quality and premium feel
- Smooth and reliable performance with iPadOS
- Great cameras for video calls and photos
- Extensive app support on the App Store
- Regular software updates
Cons:
- Base model has only 64GB storage with no expansion option
- No Apple Pencil or keyboard included in the box
You should buy this product if you are looking for:
- A tablet with strong software support and regular updates.
- A versatile tablet for entertainment, creativity, and productivity.
- Access to the Apple ecosystem with apps optimized for tablet use.
4.OnePlus Pad 2
OnePlus has made waves with the launch of the OnePlus Pad 2, bringing their signature design language and excellent performance at an affordable price. It’s a versatile tablet with a fast display and high-end specs, perfect for users who want more for less.
Key Features:
- Display: 11.61-inch IPS LCD, 2800 x 2000 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- RAM: 8GB / 12GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB (non-expandable)
- Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP front
- Battery: 9510mAh with 67W fast charging
- Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13
Pros:
- Ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate for gaming and productivity
- Premium design with slim bezels
- Fast charging with 67W support
- Strong performance for gaming and multitasking
Cons:
- No expandable storage
- OxygenOS may feel too minimalistic for some users
You should buy this product if you are looking for:
- A tablet with an ultra-fast display for gaming and high-refresh-rate tasks.
- A device with premium design and powerful performance at a reasonable price.
- Fast charging for minimal downtime.
5.Lenovo Tab P11 Pro
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is a feature-packed Android tablet that excels in both work and entertainment. With a stunning OLED display and Dolby Vision support, this tablet is ideal for content consumption and light productivity tasks.
Key Features:
- Display: 11.5-inch OLED, 2560 x 1600 resolution, Dolby Vision support
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 512GB via microSD)
- Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP front
- Battery: 8600mAh with 20W fast charging
- Operating System: Android 12
Pros:
- Gorgeous OLED display with Dolby Vision support
- Slim and lightweight design
- Expandable storage option
- Ideal for media consumption
Cons:
- Older Snapdragon 730G chipset may feel underpowered compared to newer processors
- Slower charging compared to competitors
You should buy this product if you are looking for:
- A tablet with an amazing display for watching movies, videos, and reading.
- A sleek and lightweight tablet for easy portability.
- Expandable storage to store plenty of media content.
When choosing the best tablet under 40,000, it’s important to consider what you’ll primarily use it for. Below is a quick comparison of the tablets we've covered: