Best Tablets under 40,000 in India: Affordable picks with Powerful Specs

Looking for a tablet that doesn’t break the bank but still offers a great balance of power, portability, and functionality? Whether you're a student, professional, or just someone who enjoys entertainment, you have a wide range of options under 40,000 to choose from in a market that provides excellent options without sacrificing performance.

Let’s explore the best tablets available in India in this price range, highlighting key features, pros and cons, and reasons why you should consider each of them.

1.Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a powerful and budget-friendly addition to the Galaxy family. Known for its vibrant display and robust ecosystem, it’s a great pick for users looking for a balance of performance and entertainment.



Key Features:

Display: 10.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 2560 x 1600 resolution

Processor: Exynos 1380 processor

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD)

Camera: 8MP rear, 12MP front

Battery: 10,090mAh with 45W fast charging support

Operating System: Android 13 (One UI 5.1)

Pros:

Impressive AMOLED display for immersive viewing

Smooth multitasking performance

DeX mode for a desktop-like experience

S Pen support included

Long battery life

Water and Dust resistant

Cons:

Slower processor compared to its higher-end siblings

Heavier compared to other tablets in its range

No 5G Support

You should buy this product if you are looking for:



A high-quality display for watching movies and videos.



A device that offers a solid productivity experience with S Pen support and DeX mode.

A versatile tablet with expandable storage.

2.Xiaomi Pad 6



Xiaomi’s Pad 6 offers an exceptional mix of performance and value, perfect for students and professionals who need a device that can handle productivity tasks and light gaming without breaking the bank.



Key Features:



Display: 11-inch IPS LCD, 2880 x 1800 resolution



Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB (non-expandable)

Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP front

Battery: 8840mAh with 33W fast charging

Operating System: MIUI for Pad (based on Android 12)

Pros:



The Snapdragon 870 processor delivers exceptional performance for a seamless experience.



120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals

Good battery life with fast charging

Affordable pricing

Cons:



No expandable storage



MIUI interface might feel bloated for some users

You should buy this product if you are looking for:



A solid performer with a powerful processor for productivity and light gaming.



A smooth display experience with a high refresh rate.

A budget-friendly tablet with premium specs.

3.Apple iPad (9th Gen)



The Apple iPad (9th Gen) remains a strong contender in the under 40,000 category, offering the seamless iOS experience along with excellent hardware and software integration. This tablet is perfect for users who want the reliability of the Apple ecosystem.



Key Features:



Display: 10.2-inch Retina display, 2160 x 1620 resolution

Processor: A13 Bionic chip

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 64GB / 256GB (non-expandable)

Camera: 8MP rear, 12MP front

Battery: 32.4 watt-hour battery (around 10 hours usage)

Operating System: iPadOS 15 (upgradable to iPadOS 17)

Pros:

Excellent build quality and premium feel



Smooth and reliable performance with iPadOS

Great cameras for video calls and photos

Extensive app support on the App Store

Regular software updates

Cons:



Base model has only 64GB storage with no expansion option

No Apple Pencil or keyboard included in the box

You should buy this product if you are looking for:



A tablet with strong software support and regular updates.



A versatile tablet for entertainment, creativity, and productivity.

Access to the Apple ecosystem with apps optimized for tablet use.

4.OnePlus Pad 2



OnePlus has made waves with the launch of the OnePlus Pad 2, bringing their signature design language and excellent performance at an affordable price. It’s a versatile tablet with a fast display and high-end specs, perfect for users who want more for less.



Key Features:



Display: 11.61-inch IPS LCD, 2800 x 2000 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB (non-expandable)

Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP front

Battery: 9510mAh with 67W fast charging

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13

Pros:



Ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate for gaming and productivity

Premium design with slim bezels

Fast charging with 67W support

Strong performance for gaming and multitasking

Cons:

No expandable storage

OxygenOS may feel too minimalistic for some users

You should buy this product if you are looking for:



A tablet with an ultra-fast display for gaming and high-refresh-rate tasks.



A device with premium design and powerful performance at a reasonable price.

Fast charging for minimal downtime.

5.Lenovo Tab P11 Pro



The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is a feature-packed Android tablet that excels in both work and entertainment. With a stunning OLED display and Dolby Vision support, this tablet is ideal for content consumption and light productivity tasks.



Key Features:

Display: 11.5-inch OLED, 2560 x 1600 resolution, Dolby Vision support

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 512GB via microSD)

Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP front

Battery: 8600mAh with 20W fast charging

Operating System: Android 12

Pros:



Gorgeous OLED display with Dolby Vision support

Slim and lightweight design

Expandable storage option

Ideal for media consumption

Cons:



Older Snapdragon 730G chipset may feel underpowered compared to newer processors

Slower charging compared to competitors

You should buy this product if you are looking for:



A tablet with an amazing display for watching movies, videos, and reading.



A sleek and lightweight tablet for easy portability.

Expandable storage to store plenty of media content.

When choosing the best tablet under 40,000, it’s important to consider what you’ll primarily use it for. Below is a quick comparison of the tablets we've covered:















