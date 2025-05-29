Live
iPhone 17 Pro Max Leak: Thicker Design and New Features Revealed
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be thicker than the previous model, with a bigger battery and a new cooling system.
The iPhone 17 series will come out in about three months. People are excited and many new details about the phones are coming out. A tipster named Majin Bu shared a video showing the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The video shows the phone is thicker and heavier than before.
Thicker Phone:
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be about 8.7 mm thick.
The older iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25 mm thick.
The phone is thicker because it will have a bigger battery and a new cooling system to stop it from getting too hot.
If the phone gets thicker, it might change how it feels to hold.
Here are a few more new features:
It will have a new A19 Pro chip and 12GB RAM, which means it will be faster.
The camera will get better with a 48MP telephoto lens and a 24MP front camera for selfies.
The phone comes with iOS 19, which may have new looks and features.
The iPhone 17 series will likely launch in September 2025.