  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Gadgets

iPhone 17 Pro Max Leak: Thicker Design and New Features Revealed

iPhone 17 Pro Max Leak: Thicker Design and New Features Revealed
x
Highlights

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be thicker than the previous model, with a bigger battery and a new cooling system.

The iPhone 17 series will come out in about three months. People are excited and many new details about the phones are coming out. A tipster named Majin Bu shared a video showing the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The video shows the phone is thicker and heavier than before.

Thicker Phone:

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be about 8.7 mm thick.

The older iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25 mm thick.

The phone is thicker because it will have a bigger battery and a new cooling system to stop it from getting too hot.

If the phone gets thicker, it might change how it feels to hold.

Here are a few more new features:

It will have a new A19 Pro chip and 12GB RAM, which means it will be faster.

The camera will get better with a 48MP telephoto lens and a 24MP front camera for selfies.

The phone comes with iOS 19, which may have new looks and features.

The iPhone 17 series will likely launch in September 2025.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick