iPhone 17 Review 2025: Why the Base Model Might Be All You Need

The new iPhone lineup has flashy models like the slim iPhone Air and colorful iPhone 17 Pro, but the regular iPhone 17 may actually be the best value. With improved display, cameras, and battery, this phone feels closer to the Pro models than ever before — at a lower price.

The iPhone 17 starts at $829 ($799 with a carrier plan). Unlike last year, it now comes with 256GB of storage as the base option, doubling the space of the iPhone 16. For many users, this makes it a smart choice in the iPhone 17 vs iPhone Pro debate.

iPhone 17 Features & Specifications

The iPhone 17 now has a 6.3-inch display with thin bezels, 1-120Hz refresh rate, and an always-on screen — finally bringing Pro features to the baseline model. It also supports 3,000-nit peak brightness and anti-reflective coating, making outdoor use much easier.

Its design is durable with a Ceramic Shield 2 screen that’s three times more scratch resistant. The phone comes in lavender, sage, mist blue, black, and white. Inside, it runs on the A19 chip (not the Pro version), but performance still beats the iPhone 16 lineup in tests.

On the camera side, the iPhone 17 specifications include two 48MP rear cameras (wide and ultrawide) plus an 18MP selfie camera with Center Stage and Dual Capture video mode. While it lacks the Pro’s telephoto lens, it offers more flexibility than the single-camera iPhone Air.

Battery life is strong, lasting over a day with heavy use and up to 30 hours of video playback.

iPhone 17 Upgrade Guide

If you own an iPhone 14 or non-Pro iPhone 15, upgrading to the iPhone 17 gives you Apple Intelligence, better cameras, and a brighter display. But iPhone 16 users can likely wait another year.

For everyday users, the iPhone 17 review 2025 shows it’s a balanced device — practical, durable, and affordable in the world of Apple iPhone 17 news.