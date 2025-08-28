iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Models, Features, Colours & Camera Leaks

Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, at its ‘Awe Dropping’ event at the Steve Jobs Theatre, Cupertino. The launch event will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

iPhone 17 Models Expected

Apple may unveil four new models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air (new slim model)

Key Features & Specifications

A19 Pro chip (3nm) with up to 12GB RAM

120Hz ProMotion LTPO OLED displays on all models

iPhone 17 and Pro: 6.3-inch display

iPhone 17 Air: Slim, lightweight design

Design & Build

Aluminum frame for Pro and Air models

Lower Apple logo placement

Larger rectangular camera bump on Pro variants

Colour Options

Pro models: Black, White, Gray, Dark Blue, Orange

Standard model: Green, Pink, Light Blue, Black, White, Pewter Gray

Camera Upgrades