iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Models, Features, Colours & Camera Leaks
Highlights
Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, at its ‘Awe Dropping’ event. Expected models include iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air. Key upgrades include 24MP front cameras, A19 Pro chip, 120Hz displays, and bold new colours.
Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, at its ‘Awe Dropping’ event at the Steve Jobs Theatre, Cupertino. The launch event will begin at 10:30 PM IST.
iPhone 17 Models Expected
Apple may unveil four new models:
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone 17 Air (new slim model)
Key Features & Specifications
- A19 Pro chip (3nm) with up to 12GB RAM
- 120Hz ProMotion LTPO OLED displays on all models
- iPhone 17 and Pro: 6.3-inch display
- iPhone 17 Air: Slim, lightweight design
Design & Build
- Aluminum frame for Pro and Air models
- Lower Apple logo placement
- Larger rectangular camera bump on Pro variants
Colour Options
- Pro models: Black, White, Gray, Dark Blue, Orange
- Standard model: Green, Pink, Light Blue, Black, White, Pewter Gray
Camera Upgrades
- 24MP front camera on all models
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: Triple 48MP rear cameras with 8K video
- iPhone 17 Air: Single 48MP rear camera
- Pro models: Mechanical aperture, dual video recording, 5x optical zoom
