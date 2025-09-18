Live
- Nia Sharma rings in her 35th birthday in Dubai with style and glamour
- Prepping for hair colour? This 30-minute ritual could save your strands from damage
- Tier-1 vs Tier-2 Love: How geography shapes our views on cheating
- IIT Kharagpur to teach BS courses in AI and Data Science in Bengali
- Today is Global Company Culture Day: The power of workplace culture in boosting productivity and happiness
- Omega-3 fatty acid-rich diet will boost eye health in children: Study
- An ‘integrity pact’ can effectively address India’s offer dropout problem
- BMW accident: Court extends judicial custody of accused woman
- 40th Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar to feature 90 stalls of artisans
- Saatvik Green Energy IPO 2025 – Don’t Miss Price, Dates & Lot Details
iPhone 17 Series Price in Singapore (2025): iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max & Air
Highlights
Apple has launched the iPhone 17 lineup in Singapore. Check official prices of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air. See details here.
Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series in Singapore. The lineup has four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air.
Prices in Singapore
- iPhone 17: SGD 1,299
- iPhone 17 Pro: SGD 1,749
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: SGD 1,899
- iPhone Air: SGD 1,599
The launch has received mixed reactions worldwide. Some people like the new iPhone Air because it gives a good mid-range option. But many feel the Pro and Pro Max are too expensive, even with their advanced features.
Next Story