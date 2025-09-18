  • Menu
iPhone 17 Series Price in Singapore (2025): iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max & Air
Highlights

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 lineup in Singapore. Check official prices of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air. See details here.

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series in Singapore. The lineup has four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air.

Prices in Singapore

  • iPhone 17: SGD 1,299
  • iPhone 17 Pro: SGD 1,749
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: SGD 1,899
  • iPhone Air: SGD 1,599

The launch has received mixed reactions worldwide. Some people like the new iPhone Air because it gives a good mid-range option. But many feel the Pro and Pro Max are too expensive, even with their advanced features.

