iPhone 17 Series Price in Singapore (2025): iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max & Air

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series in Singapore. The lineup has four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air.

Prices in Singapore

iPhone 17: SGD 1,299

iPhone 17 Pro: SGD 1,749

iPhone 17 Pro Max: SGD 1,899

iPhone Air: SGD 1,599

The launch has received mixed reactions worldwide. Some people like the new iPhone Air because it gives a good mid-range option. But many feel the Pro and Pro Max are too expensive, even with their advanced features.