iPhone Sale 2025: Amazon Great Indian Festival & Flipkart Big Billion Days
Highlights
Grab the best iPhone deals this festive season. Amazon and Flipkart sales start on September 23, 2025. Discounts on iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16, and 16e. Early access for Prime and Plus members.
The festive season is here. Amazon and Flipkart are having big sales.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days start on September 23, 2025. Prime and Plus members can see deals early.
This is a good time to buy iPhones. Older iPhones are cheaper after the iPhone 17 came out. You can get deals on iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16, and 16e.
iPhone Prices
- iPhone 16 (128 GB): Flipkart – Rs 51,999 | Amazon – Rs 69,499
- iPhone 16e (128 GB): Flipkart – Rs 54,900 | Amazon – Rs 51,499
- iPhone 15 (128 GB): Flipkart – Rs 64,900 | Amazon – Rs 59,900
- iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): Flipkart – Rs 69,999 | Amazon – Rs 69,499
- iPhone 14 (128-256 GB): Flipkart – Rs 52,990 | Amazon – Rs 61,900
- iPhone 13 (128 GB): Flipkart – Rs 44,999 | Amazon – Rs 43,900
Sale Highlights
- Sale starts September 23, 2025
- Early access for Prime and Plus members
- Discounts on iPhone 13 to 16e
- Extra cashback, exchange, and bank offers
Check both Amazon and Flipkart for the best deal. Older iPhones usually get bigger discounts.
