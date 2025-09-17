iPhone Sale 2025: Amazon Great Indian Festival & Flipkart Big Billion Days

The festive season is here. Amazon and Flipkart are having big sales.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days start on September 23, 2025. Prime and Plus members can see deals early.

This is a good time to buy iPhones. Older iPhones are cheaper after the iPhone 17 came out. You can get deals on iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16, and 16e.

iPhone Prices

iPhone 16 (128 GB): Flipkart – Rs 51,999 | Amazon – Rs 69,499

iPhone 16e (128 GB): Flipkart – Rs 54,900 | Amazon – Rs 51,499

iPhone 15 (128 GB): Flipkart – Rs 64,900 | Amazon – Rs 59,900

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): Flipkart – Rs 69,999 | Amazon – Rs 69,499

iPhone 14 (128-256 GB): Flipkart – Rs 52,990 | Amazon – Rs 61,900

iPhone 13 (128 GB): Flipkart – Rs 44,999 | Amazon – Rs 43,900

Sale Highlights

Sale starts September 23, 2025

Early access for Prime and Plus members

Discounts on iPhone 13 to 16e

Extra cashback, exchange, and bank offers

Check both Amazon and Flipkart for the best deal. Older iPhones usually get bigger discounts.