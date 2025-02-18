  • Menu
Is Apple’s New iPhone SE Really Just 64GB? Here’s What We Expect!

Highlights

The new iPhone SE may come with only 64GB of storage—too little for Apple Intelligence? Discover what we expect from the upcoming release and if higher storage options will be available.

Apple is expected to reveal the new iPhone SE on Wednesday, Feb. 19. This will likely be the fourth version of the iPhone SE. A leak suggests that the base model will have just 64GB of storage.

The current iPhone SE also starts at 64GB. Since the iPhone SE is the entry-level model, keeping the storage low helps keep the price affordable. However, there’s a catch. The new iPhone is said to include Apple Intelligence, which needs at least 7GB of storage to run smoothly. As Apple Intelligence grows, it might need more space.

The leak also mentions higher storage options, like 128GB and 256GB, which will cost more. Apple may want to set the iPhone SE apart from the iPhone 16, which starts with 128GB.

While some are skeptical about the 64GB model, Apple has likely tested it to ensure a good user experience. We’ll know for sure when the device is officially announced in a few days.

