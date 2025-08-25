Next-Gen AirPods Pro 3 Expected Soon, Rumored to Include Key Innovation

AirPods Pro 3 news: There are plenty of other products in Apple’s fall pipeline, including incremental updates to some of its hardware lines. But the company is also planning to update the Apple Watch and its Vision Pro headsets, which will ship in faster configurations, and refresh the iPad Pros with a new M5 chip. New HomePod minis and Apple TV set-top boxes are also in the works.

Apple has already experimented with heart rate tracking on a different product, the Powerbeats Pro 2, which AirPods Pro 2025 release. When you have both buds in your ears, small sensors measure the blood flow more than 100 times per second, which Apple says gives you an accurate heart rate reading. Fitness apps can integrate the feature and send the information straight to the Health app on the iPhone, for a better workout experience.

The AirPods Pro 3 get the same sensing Apple AirPods Pro 3 features. Indeed, if a user has both an Apple Watch and Powerbeats Pro 2 on, apps will automatically draw data from the Watch. The same is likely to be true of the next AirPods Pro; as useful as the function may be, they’re more likely to complement Apple’s flagship health tracker than replace it.

Heart rate monitoring isn’t the only new feature expected to make it into the next generation of AirPods Pro new model. Apple’s earbuds are also said to offer improved audio quality and active noise cancellation, plus some minor design tweaks, and may even deliver better battery life for extended listening sessions.

Apple last updated its AirPods Pro 2 in September 2023, with a USB-C charging case and some additional refinements, after AirPods Pro 3 launch the previous year. If Gurman’s report is to be believed, next year’s AirPods Pro (possibly AirPods Pro 3) will mark the most significant upgrade to the earbuds so far.