Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G vs Phone 3a 5G: Which One Offers Better Value in India?
In the quick smartphone comparison below, see how the new entry in the range matches up to the Nothing Phone 3a 5G.
Nothing is a UK- based tech company. And the brand has now verified to India that it'll be launching the Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G in the country, coming as a lighter( hence Lite) addition to the Nothing Phone 3a 5G and Phone 3a Pro. still, the Lite interpretation will bring lower than its bigger family. Alongside the advertisement, the brand also participated a look at the design of the new Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G. Leaks and renders of the phones with price in India have also been released in the run up to the launch.
Design and Display
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G is anticipated to have the same look and feel, complete with Nothing’s hand transparent features design. But a secerning factor is that it has a new LED light on the aft panel, this time, which might be used to indicate announcements or calls.
5G phones comparison both are rumoured to point a 6.77- inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, crisp illustrations and an each- around decoration viewing experience.
Performance and Battery
The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood. The handset is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is equipped with a triadic hinder camera setup conforming of a 50- megapixel main detector, a 50- megapixel blowup lens, and an 8- megapixel ultrawide lens for snapping snaps and recording vids.
Camera Comparison
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G is anticipated to have a analogous triadic- camera setup as that of the Nothing Phone 3a 5G, with a 50MP main detector, a 50MP blowup lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens for versatility across different firing scripts. Specifications would be in the front- facing camera where the Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G should have a 16MP selfie shooter while the Nothing Phone 3a has a advanced- resolution 32MP selfie camera.