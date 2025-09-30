OnePlus 15 Officially Set for Worldwide Launch, Colors Revealed

The firm also provided additional details regarding the design, including an expansion on its new Sand Storm OnePlus 15 official colors. Sand Storm utilizes a special micro-arc oxidation treatment for the aluminum frame. This is a type of high-voltage plasma that can apply a ceramic coating directly onto the metal. OnePlus claims this makes the material’s surface 3.4 times harder than raw aluminum and 1.3 times tougher than titanium. For the back panel, it uses a “smooth fiberglass finish” that should match the frame.

Powering the OnePlus 15 global launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with the newest version of OnePlus’ bespoke cooling technology.

OnePlus 15 smartphone release and did not provide information on pricing or availability.

Specifications-wise, the OnePlus 15 India launch will be soon. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and to feature a display with a 165Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has already been teasing on Weibo that the OnePlus 15 will launch in China next month. It’s still up in the air if fans in the US will have to wait for it even longer.