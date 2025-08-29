Realme Unveils Concept Phone With 15,000mAh Battery and 4-Day Usage

Realme has unveiled a new concept smartphone featuring a massive 15,000mAh battery, marking a major leap in mobile battery tech. The company claims this phone can deliver up to 4 days of usage on a single charge. It also supports 18 hours of nonstop video recording and 53 hours of video playback, making it ideal for heavy users and content creators.

Powered by 100% silicone anode battery tech, the device achieves a high energy density of 1200Wh/L, allowing Realme to keep the phone slim at just 8.89mm thickness, despite the large battery.

The phone also supports reverse charging, meaning it can serve as a power bank for other devices.

In terms of design, this 15,000mAh concept phone resembles the earlier 10,000mAh battery concept revealed earlier this year, with one notable change — a new dual-camera setup in a horizontally stacked layout.

While there’s speculation about Realme launching its 10,000mAh battery phone in India, there's no official confirmation yet.