  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Gadgets

Realme Unveils Concept Phone With 15,000mAh Battery and 4-Day Usage

Realme Unveils Concept Phone With 15,000mAh Battery and 4-Day Usage
x

Realme Unveils Concept Phone With 15,000mAh Battery and 4-Day Usage

Highlights

Realme previews a concept smartphone featuring a massive 15,000mAh battery, 100% silicone anode tech, 4-day usage, 18-hour video recording, and reverse charging — all in just 8.89mm thickness.

Realme has unveiled a new concept smartphone featuring a massive 15,000mAh battery, marking a major leap in mobile battery tech. The company claims this phone can deliver up to 4 days of usage on a single charge. It also supports 18 hours of nonstop video recording and 53 hours of video playback, making it ideal for heavy users and content creators.

Powered by 100% silicone anode battery tech, the device achieves a high energy density of 1200Wh/L, allowing Realme to keep the phone slim at just 8.89mm thickness, despite the large battery.

The phone also supports reverse charging, meaning it can serve as a power bank for other devices.

In terms of design, this 15,000mAh concept phone resembles the earlier 10,000mAh battery concept revealed earlier this year, with one notable change — a new dual-camera setup in a horizontally stacked layout.

While there’s speculation about Realme launching its 10,000mAh battery phone in India, there's no official confirmation yet.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick