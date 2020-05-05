Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes On Sale From Today

The novel Coronavirus has made the launch of new smartphones get postponed. As the lockdown period is still going on, tech giants are going with virtual launches of their new products.

Although March and starting of April month have not seen any new gadgets, then slowly the tech giants started releasing their products now and then.

Apple, Samsung and Panasonic have released their new high-end products off late… Now, Redmi is also making its new smartphone Redmi Note 9 Pro go on a sale from today.

This news is announced by Global Vice President and MD of Xiaomi company, Manu Kumar Jain through his Twitter page… Have a look!

BOOOOM! 💥 The ULTIMATE #PerformanceBeast! 👊 #RedmiNote9Pro- is going on sale tomorrow (5th May) @ 12 noon! 🕛



Mi Fans, get ready to get yours via https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8 & @amazonIN! Get additional ₹1000 off on @ICICIBank Credit cards & EMI. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/784CDqBP9l — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 4, 2020

So according to this tweet, the sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro will start today at 12 Noon and will be available on Xiaomi official website and Amazon site.

We Hans India have come up with the complete specifications list of this mobile… Have a look!

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications:

• Dimensions: 165 *76.7 * 8.8 mm

• Weight: 209 grams

• Display: 6.67-inches

• Resolution: 1080 * 2400 pixels

• OS: Android 10

• Chipset: Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G

• CPU: Octa-Core

• RAM: 4 GB and 6 GB

• Memory: 64 GB and 128 GB

• Main Camera:

♦ 48 MP

♦ 8 MP

♦ 5 MP

♦ 2 MP

• Selfie Camera: 16 MP

• Battery: 5020 mAh (18 W fast charging capacity)

• Colours Available: Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black

• Price: Rs 14999 or 209.90 $