Samsung AR Smart Glasses Set to Launch in 2025, Featuring Ray-Ban Meta-Like Design

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its own range of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses in 2025. It is said that these glasses would look and function similarly like Ray-Ban Meta. According to recent reports, Samsung plans to introduce the new device in the third quarter of 2025, marking a major step forward for the company's objectives in the AR and VR domains.

Samsung's AR Glasses Will Compete with Apple Vision Pro

Rumors that Samsung is creating a device that blends wearable technology and augmented reality have been around for a while. In 2023, the company hinted at a "XR Experience" product with the release of its Galaxy S23 smartphone. As more details become public, it appears that Samsung's smart glasses will offer a state-of-the-art AR experience that will rival that of Apple Vision Pro and other recently created AR devices.

The glasses are expected to resemble stylish everyday sunglasses, much like the Ray-Ban Meta collaboration, which combines AR components with the recognisable design of Ray-Ban eyewear. Samsung's AR smart glasses will first be offered in a select few markets, but a wider rollout is anticipated in the future.

Significant Partnerships: Qualcomm and Google Join Forces

Samsung has announced that it will develop its AR smart glasses in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Qualcomm will supply the glasses' chipset, while Google will supply its artificial intelligence and AI tools, including large language models (LLMs), which will enable the device's advanced features. These glasses are expected to have a number of functions, including gesture detection, voice commands, and payment capabilities, all of which will be integrated with AI to enhance the user experience.

The smart glasses will only weigh around 50 grams and are designed for long-lasting comfort. The smartphone's 155mAh battery will keep it charged for an entire day.

Features and Details of Samsung's AR Smart Glasses

Qualcomm's AR1 semiconductor will serve as the Samsung smart glasses primary processing unit, ensuring smooth operation for captivating augmented reality experiences. Additionally, a NXP semiconductor will manage auxiliary tasks, providing extra processing power when needed. Users will be able to shoot high-quality photos with the glasses' 12-megapixel camera and Sony IMX681 CMOS image sensor and effortlessly integrate them into their AR experience.

The artificial intelligence features that are crammed into these AR glasses are expected to be powered by Google's AI technologies. This will enable a range of capabilities including intelligent interactions, real-time translations, and customized recommendations, making them a versatile tool for both AR and VR applications.

Samsung's Growing Focus on AR, VR, and Foldable Phones

The AR smart glasses are part of Samsung's growing entry into augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and next-generation devices. Samsung is creating innovative foldable phones that could compete with Huawei's Mate XT in addition to the AR glasses. A new South Korea rumor claims that Samsung is developing a multi-fold smartphone that may have an inward-folding design to set it apart from Huawei's outward-folding technology. The AR smart glasses and this cutting-edge foldable phone are expected to be available in 2025.

As part of its commitment to cutting-edge technology, Samsung is anticipated to release the Galaxy S24 smartphone series in early 2025. It may include technologies that enhance its AR and VR ambitions. Samsung's continuous integration of AI and augmented reality technology across its product lineup demonstrates the company's growing focus on creating an ecosystem that seamlessly blends the virtual and real worlds.

Samsung's 2025 Prospects

As Samsung continues to enhance its AR and VR products, the third quarter of 2025 is anticipated to see the release of Samsung's AR smart glasses. With the help of Google and Qualcomm, Samsung is positioning itself to lead the next wave of wearable AR technology. Additionally, Samsung's role as a driving force behind mobile technology is further supported by its contributions to the creation of the Galaxy S24 series and foldable phones.

While Samsung prepares to deliver these groundbreaking smart glasses and other AR-focused devices, tech enthusiasts will now have to wait for additional information. Keep checking back for more details about Samsung's planned product launches and its plans to impact the advancement of augmented reality, virtual reality, and smartphones.