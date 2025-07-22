Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India with AMOLED Display, 5000mAh Battery, and 6 Years Updates

Live
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched in India with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 processor, 5000mAh battery, and 6 years of software support.
Samsung has added a new phone to its budget-friendly F-series — the Galaxy F36 5G. It’s aimed at users who want solid performance, long-term software support, and useful features without spending too much.
Display and Design
The Galaxy F36 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also features Vision Booster for better outdoor visibility. The phone is slim at 7.7mm and has Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front.
Performance and Battery
The phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also has a vapour cooling system to reduce heat during long usage.
It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, offering all-day usage with quick recharging.
Camera and Smart Features
The Galaxy F36 5G includes a 50MP rear camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) for steady shots. Both front and back cameras support 4K video recording.
Samsung has added smart tools like:
- Object Eraser – Remove unwanted items from photos
- Image Clipper – Cut parts of images
- Edit Suggestions – AI-based photo editing tips
- Voice Focus – Reduces background noise during calls
- Quick Share – Fast file transfers
- Knox Vault – For better data security
Software and Updates
The phone runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15 and comes with 6 years of security patches and 6 Android OS upgrades, which is rare in this price range.
Colour Options and Price
The Galaxy F36 5G comes in three colours:
- Luxe Violet
- Coral Red
- Onyx Black
Prices in India:
₹17,499 – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
₹18,999 – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
₹21,999 – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Availability
The phone will be available on Flipkart starting July 29, 2025.