Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Set for India – Price, Launch Date & Specifications

Samsung is soon to host a Galaxy Unpacked event where the Korean company is anticipated to showcase several smartphones. This September 4, 2025, Unpacked is set to introduce several smartphones to the market, including the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G. As usual, the company has started teasing some of the products to generate some buzz ahead of their launch. At the time of writing, Samsung has put out teasers for its Galaxy S25 FE 5G and Galaxy Tab S11 series. While the Galaxy S25 FE India launch showcases the camera module, it is noteworthy to see that the phone has an almost identical design as the Galaxy S25, the flagship. On the other hand, leaked specs of the “Fan Edition” smartphone have also been making rounds on the internet.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Specs and Samsung S25 FE price

Galaxy S25 FE 5G is likely to come in 4 colors; Navy, Jet Black, White, and Icy Blue (Image: Geekbench listing).

The Galaxy S25 FE 5G is tipped to go on sale on September 4 as well, with the company teasing the camera of the handset earlier today. Leaked listings and Galaxy S25 FE specifications suggest that Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE 5G will have a design that is almost the same as the Galaxy S25 but with a few changes. As noted earlier, the “Fan Edition” phone is tipped to come in four colors.

The Galaxy S25 FE 5G will probably pack a 6.7- inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will be coupled with an Exynos 2400 chipset, 8 GB RAM, and triadic rear cameras. These three cameras will have sensors with 50MP, 12MP, and 8MP resolutions.

Battery

Leaked listings state that the Samsung new phone 2025 will come with a 4,900mAh battery and 45W fast charging.