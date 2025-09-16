  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India: Price, Offers, Specs & First Look

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India: Price, Offers, Specs & First Look
x

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India: Price, Offers, Specs & First Look

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched in India at ₹59,999. Comes with free storage upgrade, 7 years of updates, 50MP triple camera, big battery & AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launches in India: Price, Colors, and Key Highlights

Samsung has finally brought the Galaxy S25 FE to India. It’s a mix of premium features at a slightly lower price. The phone packs a big battery, a sharp display, and solid cameras, along with Samsung’s promise of 7 years of updates.

Price in India & Launch Offers

  • Starts at ₹59,999 (128GB model).
  • The 256GB version costs ₹65,999, but Samsung is giving a free upgrade to 512GB.
  • The 512GB variant is ₹77,999.
  • Buyers also get ₹5,000 cashback and no-cost EMI up to 24 months.

The phone will go on sale from September 29 via Samsung’s website, stores, and online partners. It will be sold in Icy Blue, Jet Black, Navy, and White.

What Makes It Special

  • Screen: A big, bright 6.7-inch AMOLED display that’s smooth and protected with Gorilla Glass.
  • Performance: Runs on Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chip, making it fast and reliable.
  • Software: Comes with the latest Android 16 and Samsung’s One UI 8, plus AI tools like Gemini Live and Circle to Search.
  • Cameras: A 50MP triple rear camera for detailed shots and a 12MP selfie camera for clear photos and video calls.
  • Battery: A 4,900mAh battery with both fast wired and wireless charging.
  • Build: Slim, light, and durable, with water and dust protection (IP68).

Samsung also added a better cooling system, so the phone won’t heat up easily while gaming or multitasking.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick