Top Smartphones launching in February 2025

Smartphone enthusiasts and people planning to buy new phones have a lot to look forward to in February with the launch of a wide range of smartphones. This month is packed with exciting new smartphone launches, offering everything from flagship powerhouses to budget-friendly devices.

Whether you are a tech lover or someone who is planning to upgrade your phone, this guide will help you decide which phone suits your budget, needs and style.

Vivo V50

Vivo is all set to hit the market this February in the mid-range smartphone sector. The brand promises to offer a phone with premium features at an affordable price range. The expected price range is between Rs 35,000 and Rs 37,999.

Key Specs and Features:

Display - 6.8-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.

6.8-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. Processor - Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Camera - Rear: Dual 50MP setup co-developed with Zeiss.

Rear: Dual 50MP setup co-developed with Zeiss. Front - 50MP wide-angle lens.

50MP wide-angle lens. Battery - 6000mAh capacity with 100W FlashCharge support.

6000mAh capacity with 100W FlashCharge support. Storage and RAM - 8GB RAM paired with 256GB internal storage.

8GB RAM paired with 256GB internal storage. Operating System - Runs on Android 15

iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R is one of the most awaited smartphones. It is set to launch in India in February. This is another mid-range phone which focuses on high level performance. According to reports it is said to be launched under Rs 30,000.

Key Specs and Features:

Display - 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Processor - Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Camera - Rear: Dual setup featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Front: 16MP selfie camera.

Rear: Dual setup featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Front: 16MP selfie camera. Battery - 6,400mAh capacity supporting 80W fast charging.

6,400mAh capacity supporting 80W fast charging. Storage and RAM - Available configurations include 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Tecno Pova 7 Series

Tecno Pova 7 is ready to be launched soon. With its impressive teaser showcasing a unique design with LED lighting, this phone has gained a lot of attention from phone enthusiasts.

Some anticipated specifications and features of the Tecno Pova 7 series include a display of 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Rest of the features are yet to be released.

ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra

The ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra is set to launch globally on February 6, 2025. According to reports the expected price is Rs 99,990.

Key Specs and Features:

Display - 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Processor - Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Memory and Storage - 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. Camera - 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Triple Rear, 32 MP Front Camera

The above list of Upcoming smartphones in February 2025 in India will help all those who are planning to upgrade their phones. This month has a wide range of phones for all. So, get ready to upgrade your phone!