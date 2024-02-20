Live
1st human implanted with Neuralink brain chip able to control mouse via thoughts: Musk
New Delhi: Elon Musk has said that the first human implanted with a brain chip from his brain-computer interface company Neuralink seems to have fully recovered and is able to control a computer mouse using thoughts.
"Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we are aware of. The patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking," Musk said in a Spaces event on X.
The tech billionaire also mentioned that Neuralink is now attempting to get as many mouse button clicks as possible from the patient.
Following approval for human trial recruitment in September last year, the company successfully implanted a chip into its first human patient last month.
Musk said that the company's first product, called Telepathy, would bring control of a phone or computer just by thinking.
In November last year, the brain-computer interface company raised an additional $43 million in venture capital, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The filing showed that the company raised its previous tranche, led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, from $280 million to $323 million in early August.