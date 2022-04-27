2022 Samsung TVs Earn Carbon Reduction Certification from the Carbon Trust

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world's leading TV manufacturer for 16 consecutive years, announced that its 2022 Neo QLEDs earned the 'Reducing CO2' certification from the Carbon Trust in recognition of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.



The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy driven by the mission to accelerate the move to a decarbonised future. The 'Reducing CO2' certification signifies that a product's carbon footprint is reducing year-on-year. It evaluates the amount of GHG (Greenhouse Gas) generated throughout the entire product lifecycle using internationally recognized standards.

This year, 11 models across Samsung's 2022 TV lineup, including three Neo QLED 8K models, three Neo QLED 4K models, two QLED models, two Lifestyle TV models, and one Crystal UHD TV model, obtained the certification by reducing the weight of the product and the power consumption during the use phase.

Samsung has long been committed to not only driving product innovation but also shaping and implementing environmental sustainability technologies. During Samsung's keynote event at CES 2022, Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung Electronics Device eXperience (DX) Division, unveiled the company's vision of "Together for Tomorrow", highlighting Samsung's commitment to creating a sustainable future and driving collaboration as part of the global community to preserve our planet.

As part of the initiative, Samsung's Visual Display Business is set to use around 30 times more recycled plastics to produce its display products than it did in 2021. Samsung also revealed its plan to expand the use of recycled materials in all of its mobile and home appliance products by 2025.

In addition, Samsung has been adopting various sustainable practices to minimize the environmental impacts throughout its products' lifecycles. The company's 'Eco-Packaging' program – which allows consumers to upcycle the packaging for TV products into versatile pieces of furniture – has been upgraded this year with product packaging using 90% less ink while also removing the staples during production.



Samsung has also expanded the SolarCell Remote, which eliminates battery waste with built-in solar panels, to all TV models in 2022. Additionally, Samsung has developed and applied a new material, made with repurposed ocean-bound plastics, to a 2022 high-resolution monitor S8 to reduce marine waste and minimize the environmental footprint.

"As the market leader for 16 consecutive years, Samsung is not only focused on the technological advancements but innovations around human-centric technology and the environment," said Seokwoo Yong, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung will continue to implement various sustainability initiatives and eco-conscious activities in line with its 'Going Green' vision."