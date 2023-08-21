5 Best 5G smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August 2023

Those looking for a 5G smartphone that won't break the bank? From the recently launched Redmi 12 5G to the Samsung Galaxy M34, here are some of the best options in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range. Here's a roundup of the top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 that offer a blend of performance, features, and value.

1. Samsung Galaxy M34:

For a lasting device, the Samsung Galaxy M34 offers an Exynos 1280 chipset and a hefty 6,000mAh battery, ensuring it lasts even for heavy users. While its performance and camera might not be top-notch, the standout feature is the promise of 4 years of Android updates and five years of security patches—a rare offering in this category. Starting at Rs 18,999, it combines reliability with long-term support.

2. Motorola G73:

The Motorola G73 stands out with its near-stock Android experience and MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. It packs a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens, ideal for those seeking balanced performance. A 5,000mAh battery and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage ensure smooth multitasking. Available for Rs 16,999, this phone offers a clutter-free experience.

3. Redmi 12 5G:

Xiaomi's budget-friendly Redmi 12 5G impresses with its glass back and snappy performance powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The dual-camera setup includes a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor, producing good daytime shots. While night photography could be more robust, it's a common trade-off in this price range. Priced at Rs 11,999, this phone is a solid choice for those seeking future-proof 5G connectivity.

4. Poco X5 Pro:

Poco's X5 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 778 chipset and a 120Hz AMOLED screen—perfect for multitasking and smooth visuals. With a 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 2MP macro sensor, it excels in photography. Although it might not be the fastest, its recent price cut makes it a budget-friendly option. Priced around Rs 20,999, it often drops to Rs 19,999 with offers, making it a compelling choice.

5. Infinix GT 10 Pro:

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is designed for gamers and boasts a unique transparent back panel and the Dimensity 8050 chipset. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it's a powerhouse for gaming and multitasking. While software updates might be limited, the phone's performance shines through. Priced at Rs 19,999, it's a solid option for gaming enthusiasts.

In conclusion, these mid-range 5G phones under Rs 20,000 offer a variety of features to suit different preferences. Whether you prioritize camera quality, long-term updates, or gaming performance, there's a choice for everyone. Depending on your priorities, any of these phones could be a worthy addition to your tech arsenal. So, make an informed decision and get the best bang for your buck!



