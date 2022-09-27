5G India launch: When 5G will come to our mobiles

The 5G launch wait is almost over and not far away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disclose more details about the 5G rollout and share about 6G at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) event, which will kick off on October 1. The IMC event will take place over four days, but the 5G announcement will take place on the first day.

PM Narendra Modi will only talk about 5G developments and his vision for 6G. Therefore, he does not expect 5G services to launch on October 1. Telecom giants like Airtel and Reliance Jio have confirmed that Diwali will roll out 5G services. The festival of lights will kick off in India on October 21. There is no information on the release date yet; the same is expected to be disclosed on October 1.

Reliance Jio has confirmed that the firm will first roll out 5G in just four major cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai. The same will also happen with Airtel. Telecom giants expect 5G to reach all of India by the end of 2023.

Prices for 5G plans will be announced next month. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently stated that 5G plans would be affordable, and people would not have to pay high prices to experience the latest and fastest network. Presently, customers get unlimited benefits with 4G prepaid plans priced between Rs 500-600. So there are chances that 5G plans will be similarly priced. We must wait and see how expensive 5G will be in India.

Airtel users will not need to buy a new SIM for 5G, as the company has announced that people who bought 4G SIMs already have support for the latest network. The telecom giant also revealed that its customers would be able to check the availability of 5G in their area on the Airtel Thanks app. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is also expected to launch 5G soon, but details have yet to be revealed.