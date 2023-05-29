7 key things to keep in mind before buying your next Air Conditioner

When it comes to surviving hot and humid climates, investing in an air conditioner is a significant decision. Selecting the right air conditioner can make a difference in keeping your home environment cool, healthy, and comfortable. Air conditioners can provide numerous benefits for your home or workplace, including creating a comfortable indoor environment, improving indoor air quality, enhancing productivity, reducing energy bills, and increasing home value. Considering factors such as size and capacity, energy efficiency, type of air conditioner, maintenance requirements, and cost can help you make an informed decision when buying your next air conditioner.

The market is flooded with many models, making it difficult to choose the best one for your needs. With so many features to consider, from cooling power to energy efficiency, it can be overwhelming to navigate the options. In an era of customisation, ensuring that you choose the right air conditioner is crucial, as it can have a significant impact on your indoor environment, comfort, energy bills, and overall well-being, says Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.



Room size: When purchasing an air conditioner, the primary and critical aspect to contemplate is the size of the room in which it will be installed. Installing an air conditioner that is too small for the room will lead to overworking the unit and higher energy expenses. On the other side, a too-large unit will provide inadequate cooling. Therefore, it's crucial to choose an air conditioner that is appropriate in size for your room to ensure optimal and efficient cooling.

Energy Efficiency: Consumers’ quest for energy-efficient and sustainable products is reinventing innovation in the air conditioning sector. As part of our responsibility towards the environment and our home budget management, it is crucial to consider energy efficiency in air conditioners. Look for ACs with a high Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) or Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) rating. These ratings indicate how much energy the unit consumes to produce a specific cooling output. Opting for an energy-efficient air conditioner will help reduce your energy bills and minimise your carbon footprint.

Type of Air Conditioner: There are different types of air conditioners, including window, split-system, and central air conditioning units. Each type has advantages and disadvantages, so consider your specific needs and preferences before choosing. For instance, if you have limited space, a window air conditioner may be the best option, while a split-system or central air conditioning unit may be more suitable for larger spaces.

Noise Level: When purchasing an air conditioner, it's crucial to consider the noise level it produces. An air conditioner that generates excessive noise can be disruptive and annoying in your daily activities. Therefore, it's advisable to look for models with low decibel levels, especially if you intend to install the unit in a bedroom or any other area where noise levels need to be kept to a minimum.

Features: Consider incorporating features such as programmable thermostats, sleep modes, and auto-restart functions when buying an air conditioner to improve and enhance your experience and save energy. Moreover, look for air conditioners with features such as auto coil and filter cleaning technologies, smart app control, ambience management, built-in ionizer, and more.

Maintenance Requirements: All air conditioners require regular maintenance to operate efficiently and prolong their lifespan. Consider the maintenance requirements of the air conditioner you're interested in, including filter replacement, cleaning, and professional servicing. Neglecting maintenance can result in decreased efficiency, higher energy bills, and even system failure, so keeping up with regular maintenance tasks before buying air conditioners will be more beneficial.

Brand reputation: Choosing a brand with a proven record of accomplishment for innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction is also important. Opt for a brand that has a well-established reputation for offering world-class cooling and air conditioning innovations with customer satisfaction in its DNA. A reputable brand can provide peace of mind knowing that you're investing in a high-quality air conditioner that is less likely to experience problems and can offer good customer support in case of any issues.

Considering these factors, you can make an informed decision when choosing an air conditioner that suits your specific cooling needs, energy efficiency requirements, and budget. Remember to research and read reviews about different models to better understand their performance and customer satisfaction.