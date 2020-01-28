Top
Trending :
Home  > Tech > Tech News

8 lakh Indians using extramarital dating app

8 lakh Indians using extramarital dating app
Highlights

Eight lakh married Indian men and women, with the largest percentage from the tech hub of Bengaluru, have registered on an extra-marital dating app --...

New Delhi: Eight lakh married Indian men and women, with the largest percentage from the tech hub of Bengaluru, have registered on an extra-marital dating app -- Gleeden, a new report said on Monday.

Gleeden has substantial evidence that the New Year's resolution of thousands of Indians is to commit infidelity or flirt with the prospect of doing so.

It was noticed that in the first week of January, when couples have resumed their work and children's winter vacations ended, traffic on the app exploded.

In November of 2019, the most number of men on Gleeden were from the following cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Charminar: Telangana Staff contribute for expediting works27 Jan 2020 9:11 PM GMT

Charminar: Telangana Staff contribute for expediting works

Hyderabad: Free health camp today
Hyderabad: Free health camp today
Nampally: Adithi
Nampally: Adithi's Arangetram enthralls audience
MyVoice: Views of our readers - 27 Jan
MyVoice: Views of our readers - 27 Jan
Musheerabad: Vivek panel wins basti welfare body polls
Musheerabad: Vivek panel wins basti welfare body polls

More From Entertainment

More >>


Top