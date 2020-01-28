8 lakh Indians using extramarital dating app

New Delhi: Eight lakh married Indian men and women, with the largest percentage from the tech hub of Bengaluru, have registered on an extra-marital dating app -- Gleeden, a new report said on Monday.

Gleeden has substantial evidence that the New Year's resolution of thousands of Indians is to commit infidelity or flirt with the prospect of doing so.

It was noticed that in the first week of January, when couples have resumed their work and children's winter vacations ended, traffic on the app exploded.

In November of 2019, the most number of men on Gleeden were from the following cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, New Delhi and Hyderabad.