A Good Samaritan for gig workers’ rights

Hyderabad: Inaner a of growing exploitation and uncertainty for gig workers, Shaik Salauddin has emerged as a key advocate for their rights. As the founder and State President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), he has brought national attention to issues like fair wages, social security, and worker welfare.

His efforts were recently recognized by AICC Telangana Incharge Meenakshi Natarajan at the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) meeting in Hyderabad on March 4. She stressed the need for a nationwide movement to address the systemic challenges faced by gig workers and praised Salauddin’s leadership.

The movement gained momentum when Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the Labour Department to conduct a comprehensive study on gig workers’ conditions. In a high-level meeting on March 1, the government pledged to examine social security, fair wages, and welfare policies—marking the first serious initiative by the Congress-led government in this sector.

During the state elections, Congress promised a dedicated welfare law for gig workers under the ‘Abhayahastham’ scheme. The proposed legislation includes a Gig Workers Welfare Board, fair wages, and social security benefits such as insurance. With over 4.2 lakh gig workers in Telangana, including drivers, delivery personnel, and home-based workers, this initiative is highly significant. Although multiple stakeholder meetings have occurred, workers eagerly await the bill’s introduction in the Assembly.

Salauddin, who first founded the Telangana Four Wheeler Drivers’ Association, has long witnessed gig workers’ struggles, especially those working for Ola and Uber. He has urged the Telangana government to follow the Rajasthan Platform-based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2023, which provides social protection through a dedicated welfare board.

The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has already submitted a detailed report outlining key challenges and policy recommendations for gig workers. Salauddin believes Telangana should act swiftly based on these findings instead of delaying reforms. “On behalf of TGPWU, I have requested CM Revanth Reddy to fast-track the enactment of a law and the formation of a welfare board for gig and platform workers,” he stated.

As the fight for gig workers’ rights intensifies, Shaik Salauddin remains at the forefront, amplifying their voices. His relentless advocacy is setting a national precedent, bringing hope for a future where fair wages and social security are guaranteed rights, not just aspirations.