Adobe Integrates Firefly AI and Lightroom into Apple Vision Pro

Adobe has expanded its creative software offerings for the Apple Vision Pro, introducing the Firefly AI app and the popular Lightroom photo editing software. Firefly AI, known for its text-to-image capabilities, including features like Photoshop's generative fill, is now available as a native app for the Vision Pro, seamlessly integrated into the headset's visionOS system.



The Firefly experience on the Vision Pro allows users to generate images through a text prompt, which can be placed in real-world environments such as walls and desks. The visionOS app interface mirrors the web-based version, where users input a text description, and the app generates four different images. These generated images can be moved from the main app window and positioned as virtual posters or prints around the user's surroundings.

Adobe emphasizes the commercial safety of the Firefly AI model, incorporating a content credential "nutrition label" in generated images to transparently mark them as AI-generated. Additionally, Adobe teases upcoming enhancements, including the ability to create wrap-around panoramas, 360-degree environments, and more, expanding the capabilities of the visionOS Firefly experience.

The article also provides a glimpse of the native Adobe Lightroom photo editing app for the Vision Pro. Similar to the iPad version, the visionOS Lightroom experience features a cleaner and simplified interface optimized for navigation through hand gestures, aligning with the headset's design philosophy.

While various creative VR applications exist on other platforms, Apple's recent entry into the VR space with the Vision Pro has garnered attention. The integration of Adobe's software, known for its historical focus on creatives, coupled with Apple Silicon support, adds value to the Vision Pro's $3,500 price tag, making it a potentially worthwhile investment for creative professionals.