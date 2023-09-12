After Chandrayaan, Samudrayaan

Bengaluru: After a successful mission to Moon, Indian scientists are preparing to send three people 6,000 metres underwater in an indigenously made submersible to look for precious metals and minerals such as cobalt, nickel and manganese under ‘Project Samudrayaan’. The submersible called Matsya 6000, in the making for nearly two years, will undergo its first sea trials in the Bay of Bengal off the Chennai coast in early 2024. Scientists are taking a closer look at its design after the Titan imploded while taking tourists to the Titanic wreckage in the north Atlantic Ocean in June 2023.

