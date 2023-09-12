Live
- Delays And Technical Issues Disrupt PM's Return After G20 Summit
- Hope for robotic bladder transplantation
- NASA’s Voyager 1 probe become first manmade object to enter interstellar space
- Khammam: Young scientist part of Guinness Record feat
- Nipah virus ‘alert’ in Kozhikode after 2 deaths
- The Physical and Mental benefits of Yoga for women
- 4 dead after landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Govt improving amenities at Central jails: Vanitha
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 12 September, 2023
- Seneviratne: From school bus driver to India's left-arm throwdown specialist
After Chandrayaan, Samudrayaan
Bengaluru: After a successful mission to Moon, Indian scientists are preparing to send three people 6,000 metres underwater in an indigenously made submersible to look for precious metals and minerals such as cobalt, nickel and manganese under ‘Project Samudrayaan’. The submersible called Matsya 6000, in the making for nearly two years, will undergo its first sea trials in the Bay of Bengal off the Chennai coast in early 2024. Scientists are taking a closer look at its design after the Titan imploded while taking tourists to the Titanic wreckage in the north Atlantic Ocean in June 2023.
