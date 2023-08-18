Agnikul prepares for flight of Agnibaan

New Delhi: After Skyroot Aerospace, Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos is all set to carry out the sub-orbital test flight of its 3D-printed rocket Agnibaan SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator (SOrTeD)from its launch pad at Sriharikota. The single-stage rocket powered by Agnilet semi-cryogenic engine was wheeled for integration with Agnikul's launch pad at Sriharikota on Tuesday.