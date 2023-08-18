Live
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 18 2023
- Weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted in AP amid low pressure
- Long delay in TSCPGET results leaves students in a dilemma
- DOST; 39,969 students allotted seats in the special category certificate
- Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 63,999 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch
- Telangana once barren land, turns into rice bowl of nation
- HC directs ECI to furnish records on Gangula’s poll expenditure in 2018
- Hyderabad: Photo expo marks World Photography Day
- KTR mantra: Pocket money from Oppn parties, vote for pink party
- HMDA holds pre-bid meetings with prospective buyers
Just In
Agnikul prepares for flight of Agnibaan
Highlights
New Delhi: After Skyroot Aerospace, Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos is all set to carry out the sub-orbital test flight of its 3D-printed rocket Agnibaan...
New Delhi: After Skyroot Aerospace, Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos is all set to carry out the sub-orbital test flight of its 3D-printed rocket Agnibaan SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator (SOrTeD)from its launch pad at Sriharikota. The single-stage rocket powered by Agnilet semi-cryogenic engine was wheeled for integration with Agnikul's launch pad at Sriharikota on Tuesday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS