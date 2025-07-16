AI Appreciation Day 2025: Here's What Industry Leaders Are Saying

Every year on July 16, we come together to celebrate AI Appreciation Day, and this year, we’re shedding light not just on the incredible capabilities of artificial intelligence, but also on the brilliant minds driving its evolution. From the vibrant tech hubs to the boardrooms of industry giants, thought leaders are taking a moment to reflect on AI's remarkable journey and its profound impact on our lives.

The day is more than just a celebration of technology; it's a crucial point where responsible innovation, ethical practices, and societal integration are more important than ever. So, what are the visionaries behind groundbreaking algorithms, the champions of ethical AI, and the leaders of major tech companies really saying about the future? Let’s dive in and explore their insights going forward.

“In the education sector, AI should serve as an enabler of safety and accountability, not a threat to human agency. The debate shouldn’t be about man versus machine, but how intelligently designed AI can safeguard students, support teachers, and deter harm. We believe ethical AI, powered by privacy-by-design features, can preserve dignity while protecting the vulnerable. The real danger lies not in surveillance, but in silence. Technology must be used to illuminate, not obscure, the truth,” said Mr. Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO, Staqu Technologies.

Mr. Prashant Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, stated, “We are now at a pivotal moment in the adoption of artificial intelligence. Its role is much more than automation because it provides deep systems thinking. In every industry, automation is now being complemented with AI, just like we do. In fact, we apply AI in enhanced material recovery processes and in anticipating the results of circularity more accurately. We now possess the ability to scope the data, chart the waste streams, provide real-time monitoring and impact reporting, and issue unparalleled industry insights.”

“AI has fundamentally reshaped how we engage with and empower our channel partners, transforming operations at every level. By leveraging AI-driven insights, we’ve been able to create personalized, data-driven loyalty programs that adapt in real-time to partner behavior. This has not only enhanced engagement but also fostered a culture of continuous learning and instant gratification. Through AI, we’ve streamlined reward management, eliminated inefficiencies, and provided brands with the tools to track performance with unparalleled precision. As we continue to innovate, AI remains the backbone of our strategy to deliver smarter, more scalable solutions for brands worldwide,” commented Abhinav Jain, Co-Founder, Almonds AI.

“AI is an enabler, making us more efficient so that we can focus on real issues. It allows us to dedicate our energy to innovation and bring newer, more effective solutions to the challenges we face,” said Ms. Surbhi Puri, Director, Green Power International Pvt. Ltd. “We embrace the transformative change that AI brings to EPC processes, enhancing our efficiency and the value delivered to clients. From real-time monitoring to predictive maintenance and intelligent scheduling, AI helps us cut costs, minimize delays, and enhance precision in the EPC value chain. This promotes faster, data-driven outcomes and supports sustainable practices by reducing waste and energy consumption. AI empowers our team to innovate boldly and achieve our vision of delivering sustainable and efficient energy solutions,” she added.

Mr. Gautam Bali, MD and Founder, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., commented, “As technology continues to reshape the way we connect, communicate, and operate, it becomes imperative to equip the youth of the country with the right digital and AI-driven skills. Empowering them with these skills is not just an investment in their personal growth, but it is an investment in the future of the direct-selling industry and the Indian economy at large. According to a recent report (WFDSA), over 60% of direct sellers globally are under the age of 35, a powerful testament to the industry’s ability to attract and empower young talent. In addition, we believe that it is the digitally skilled generation who will be at the forefront of driving self-reliance, innovation, and inclusive growth in the years ahead.”

In a nutshell, on this AI Appreciation Day, all the leaders must reaffirm their commitment to harness AI responsibly and creatively to build a smarter and greener future.