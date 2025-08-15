Artificial intelligence is advancing at a pace once thought impossible, and with that comes a growing chorus of concern from experts. One of the most respected voices in the field, Geoffrey Hinton — often called the “godfather of AI” — is sounding the alarm once again. His advice this time? If we want to survive in a world where machines may soon outthink us, we should design them to care for humans as a mother care for her children.

Speaking at the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas this week, Hinton offered a striking analogy. Instead of building AI to obey us like a subordinate, he believes we should instill it with a “maternal instinct.” His reasoning is simple but profound: a mother, no matter how capable, will always prioritize the safety and well-being of her children.

“We have to make it so that when they’re more powerful than us and smarter than us, they still care about us,” Hinton said, as reported by Business Insider.

Hinton’s perspective is rooted in a deep understanding of AI’s potential trajectory. As AI systems approach superintelligence, they could develop their own survival and control goals. If these goals diverge from human interests, the consequences could be catastrophic. Trying to dominate or control such entities, he warns, is a fantasy — what he dismissively calls a “tech bro” dream. Instead, developers should focus on fostering a nurturing relationship, where the AI treats humans as something precious to protect.

“The right model is the only model we have of a more intelligent thing being controlled by a less intelligent thing, which is a mother being controlled by her baby,” Hinton explained. “If it’s not going to parent me, it’s going to replace me.”

This is far from the first time Hinton has cautioned against unchecked AI growth. Over the years, he has repeatedly stated that once AI surpasses human intelligence, it might be impossible to prevent it from pursuing objectives that could harm us. In past interviews, he has estimated there is a 10 to 20 percent chance that AI could one day displace or even eradicate humanity.

Back in April, during a conversation with CBS News, Hinton compared AI development to raising a “cute tiger cub.” While harmless at first, the cub inevitably grows into a powerful predator — one that could turn on its caretaker unless safeguards are in place. “Unless you can be very sure that it’s not going to want to kill you when it’s grown up, you should worry,” he warned.

Meanwhile, major tech companies like OpenAI, Google, and Meta are racing toward creating Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) — AI systems as capable as the most intelligent humans. Hinton’s message to them is clear: without a foundation of care and empathy built into these systems, humanity could face a future where we are no longer in control.