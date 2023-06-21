AI Teddy Bears to read children bedtime stories in future

Since OpenAI introduced the world to ChatGPT, the human-like responsive AI chatbot, people have used it for many tasks. From making you compose music to asking you to write poetry or even love letters, ChatGPT gained popularity quickly and is credited with ushering in the era of AI-generative chatbots. Shortly after ChatGPT gained popularity, Google came up with Bard, and Microsoft launched Bing.

And in the future, even children could start interacting with the AI chatbot fairly early. Well, the co-founder of electronic toy maker VTech Holdings, Allan Wong, says that by 2028, the technology driving ChatGPT-like technology could also be incorporated into the toy industry, and smart toys could use AI to interact with children.

AI-powered teddy bears in the future

According to a Business Insider report originally attributed to The Financial Times, smart toys like teddy bears, for example, could use AI to "generate personalized stories for children instead of reading them from a book." This means that AI-powered toys will tell your children stories and create stories tailored to each child's preferences.

In addition, smart toys can also be fed with personal information about children, such as their school, friends' names, etc. "You can incorporate not only the kid's name but the kid's daily activities. [It] knows you go to which school, who your friends are. It can be telling a story and talking almost like a good friend," Wong told Financial Times. He added, "The kids can talk to the toy, and the toy can give [them] a response. So [there are] many, many possibilities."



