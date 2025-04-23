AirTag 2 to Debut by Summer 2025 with Smarter Tracking and Enhanced Privacy

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the next version of its populartracking device, the AirTag 2, as early as May or June 2025. Originallyintroduced in 2021, the AirTag has remained largely the same in design andfunction, helping users locate everyday items like wallets, keys, and luggagethrough the Find My app. Its reliability has made it a go-to gadget forfrequent travellers and those prone to misplacing essentials.

Over the years, the original AirTag has received a handfulof software updates, such as firmware improvements and the recent “Share ItemLocation” feature introduced with iOS 18.2. But in terms of hardware, not muchhas changed. That’s about to shift with the upcoming release of AirTag 2, whichpromises a more refined and capable experience.

According to reliable sources in the Apple ecosystem,including tipster Kosutami and tech analyst Mark Gurman, the AirTag 2 isnearing mass production and is likely to hit shelves in early summer 2025.Gurman, who has a strong track record of accurate Apple predictions, hadearlier suggested a mid-year launch window, and recent developments seem toback that up. In terms of design, the second-gen AirTag is expected tomaintain its signature compact, circular shape. While some users have requestedtweaks—like a built-in keyring hole or a flatter profile—Apple hasn’t confirmedany physical redesigns yet.

However, what's more likely are internal upgrades. TheAirTag 2 may come equipped with a new wireless chip for extended range andquicker connectivity. Enhanced privacy features are also anticipated,addressing past criticisms about the device being misused for unwantedtracking. In previous updates, Apple added sound alerts when an unknown AirTagwas nearby, but these could be easily bypassed by disabling the speaker.

The new model is rumoured to include a tamper-resistant speaker and more robustsafeguards. With a smarter design and stronger security, the AirTag 2looks set to improve on what made the original a favourite, making it even moredependable for everyday use.